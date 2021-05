It has now been more than six years since the Airbus A350 XWB family entered service with Qatar Airways in January 2015. To date, Airbus has produced more than 400 examples of this modern and efficient twin-engine widebody jetliner. However, despite the A350’s success, its design process was not without its complications. Let’s examine when, how, and why it was changed, culminating in the version that we know today.