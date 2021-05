This 2020-2021 school year presented me with multiple challenges I never thought I would have to face during my senior year of college. I did not think I would ever be attending college in the middle of a global pandemic, and I certainly never could imagine that my senior year fall soccer season would be cancelled. Despite adversity appearing in different forms pretty much every day, I learned to try and find the good in each day, in order to make the most of my senior year of college.