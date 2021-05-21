Chicago Bears: There is one perfect game to start Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears have been disastrous at the quarterback position for a very long time. It has been well documented as they have tried and failed to make it right more than once. The latest edition of trying to make it right will come in the form of Justin Fields. This one feels just a bit different because of his style and the talents he brings to the table. He was a dynamic player at Ohio State so the Bears are hoping that he can bring some of that to their organization.