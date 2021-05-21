Chicago Bears: There is one perfect game to start Justin Fields

(670 The Score) Mailbags are always fun because the questions really give you a good sense of where the fans stand on Chicago sports happenings right now. For instance, this mailbag almost exclusively featured questions about Aaron Rodgers' future and Yermin Mercedes' odds to win MVP. If there's one thing that Chicago sports fans can get behind, it's the eventual demise of the Green Bay Packers and baseball players with cult-like followings. So it's actually two things, but whatever. Is there a real chance that this mailbag ages worse than the pint of milk that you keep forgetting is behind all the seltzer in your fridge? Seems likely. But we'll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, the questions.