With their loss to the Indiana Pacers and only three games to go in their season, the Cleveland Cavaliers possess the third-worst record in the NBA. The Cavaliers also now have the best possible odds of securing the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Well, they do for now. Cleveland has a few teams nipping at their heels in the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic for the mantle of the third-worst record in the league. With only a handful of games to go for all four teams, things could get messy for the Cavaliers.