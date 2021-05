The Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebrations continue with the release of musician Katy Perry's latest song and music video for the track Electric, launched today. The video, which you can see below, features Perry teaming up with Pikachu as they teleport back to Perry's younger self alongside a Pichu and convince her to enter a talent show. The song will also feature on an official album release entitled Pokémon 25: The Album which will also include tracks from J Balvin and the cover of I Only Wanna Be With You by Post Malone, who performed in a special virtual Pokémon live concert earlier this year.