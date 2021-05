A plan that would have made CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital and several other medical facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota part of Essentia Health will not come to fruition. CommonSpirit Health — which owns the CHI brand — and Essentia Health announced Tuesday, that negotiations had ended on a plan for all of CommonSpirit’s CHI facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota to join Essentia. The two companies entered into a letter of intent in January to explore the proposition in greater detail.