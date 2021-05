Wolves – Brighton is an intriguing game on Sunday (start time, 7am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will be free to express themselves in the final weeks of the season. This season hasn’t gone as planned for Wolves, as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side just haven’t got to grips of losing Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull. The Mexico star remains out injured but is making good progress, but Wolves have badly missed the focal point of their attack as they are highly-likely to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time since they were promoted in 2018.