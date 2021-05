Although the 2020-21 regular season is nearing on its conclusion, the Milwaukee Bucks are still an unknown enigma to a certain extent. They are certainly still firmly placed in conversation among the league’s top title contenders, but consistency has been a massive issue. After steamrolling through the regular season in each of the past two seasons and boasting the league’s best overall record, the team has taken a big step back this year by currently owning the seventh-best record in the association at 38-23.