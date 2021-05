How often have you thought to yourself: “I would buy a Lamborghini, but they don’t even offer a hybrid model, let alone a fully electric car! I’ll get one when they catch up with the times.” Probably not very often, we imagine. But if you are one of the lucky people who is able to buy a supercar and wants it to be electric, the good news is that Lamborghini is planning to launch its first fully electric vehicle by 2030. Time to start saving.