We know from the promises in Scripture that God is with us always, in all situations. And when life is going well, that’s easy to believe. We see God in the good and the glorious, in the bright and beautiful circumstances occurring all around us. But when things aren’t going well—when we are suffering, struggling with health issues, or fighting figurative or even literal battles at every turn—sometimes we’re tempted to think God is not with us at all. Perhaps we worry He’s turned His face from us, left us to handle things on our own. Maybe we think we’ve disappointed Him in some way, or He only cares about some people or some things.