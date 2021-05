They are football’s equivalent of tragicomedies. Own goals litter the football landscape with an intoxicating mixture of laughter and tears. When Sergio Reguilón sliced the ball spectacularly past Hugo Lloris with a swing of his right foot it was the 37th own goal of this Premier League season and the 1,000th in Premier League history. Reguilón’s own goal was an appropriately calamitous way to hit this landmark. There was certainly no need for any adjudication panel to decide whether he had got the last touch. His sliced volley would not have looked out of place on Hackney Marshes on a Sunday morning, prompting Gary Lineker to tweet: “As own goals go, that’s an absolute worldy from Reguilón.”