Husband arrested in 2010 death of wife who he told police he shot by mistake

A Minnesota man who previously claimed he fatally shot his wife amid a struggle with an intruder has been charged with her death more than a decade later. Nicholas Firkus was taken into custody around 5 a..m. on Wednesday by a St. Paul Police Department SWAT team at his home in Mounds View, about 15 miles north of Minneapolis, authorities announced at a press conference Thursday. He is facing once count of second degree intentional murder, the Pioneer Press reported.