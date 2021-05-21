Business: Cruise lines plan to cruise this summer
Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Corp.’s Princess, Holland America and Carnival lines have announced plans to resume cruising this summer, including some voyages to Alaska, after the Senate passed a bill last week that could help save the state's upcoming cruise season. The bill, which passed unanimously, would temporarily allow large cruise ships to skip required stops in Canadian ports while traveling between Washington and Alaska.www.audacy.com