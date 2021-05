The NHL finally announced the Penguin’s first-round playoff series dates. The East Division champs will face off with the New York Islanders on Sunday for Game One at 12 noon, then host Game Two on Tuesday night at 7:30. That will be followed by games three and four in New York, on Thursday and Saturday next week, and if necessary, games on the 24th in Pittsburgh, the 26th in New York, and the 7th game on May 28th in Pittsburgh.