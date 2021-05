When we run these numbers for Lock and Carson Wentz, the interception co-leaders of 2020, we get very different results. Lock had 15 interceptions, but when we add five that were dropped, and subtract four more (two on Hail Marys, one that was tipped by a receiver, and one dropped on a Hail Mary), we get 16 adjusted interceptions—still in the top 10, but not at the top of the pile. The math for Wentz is simpler: we add seven drops and subtract one turnover on a Hail Mary and get 21 adjusted interceptions, most in the league.