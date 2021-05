The year 1977 brought us the Star Wars movie franchise, the start of Apple Computers, and Reggie Jackson's three-home run performance in Game 6, helping the New York Yankees to a World Series crown. That same year, the baseball card hobby provided some great rookie cards of players who went on to earn enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as a healthy selection of veteran players already on their way to Cooperstown. Throw in an eccentric young pitcher and one of the more popular players from the 1980s, and you've got a memorable mix within the top 1977 baseball cards.