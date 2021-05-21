Amy Winehouse’s Clothes To Be Auctioned

This month, a personal item from the earlier years of Queen Victoria's historic 63-year reign is going up for sale. Queen Victoria’s slippers will be sold by UK auction house Bellmans on May 26 in a sale which also includes several items relating to Winston Churchill. The cream satin ballet-style slippers are decorated with gold thread and were made in the 1840s or 1850s, when Victoria would have been in her 20s and 30s. “What’s nice about these is that they are a personal item, they are a very tangible link to her and to history,” specialist in charge of the auction Julian Dineen tells T&C. “To be able to hold these slippers and think that Queen Victoria as a young women would have held these herself and worn these herself I think gives it a real personal connection, a tangible link to this historical figure.”