Mandatory vaccines are controversial, but in CBC News questionnaire many educators thought it was a good idea. Both of Laurie Dagg-Labine’s kids have missed out on high school rites of passage. Her 18-year-old daughter, Ada, bought a long black prom dress, but her school’s prom was later cancelled. Her 15-year-old son, Nolan, started Grade 9 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to do the activities he used to love at school, like playing chess, basketball and hockey.