The 2020-21 campaign has been an ultimate disaster for the Boston Celtics and, earlier this week, things managed to get a whole lot worse. Lacking health has been one of the biggest issues that have plagued the shamrocks all season long but, on Monday evening we found out that the injury bug took its biggest chomp yet as it was reported that All-Star wing, Jaylen Brown, would be out for the remainder of the year, including the postseason, due to a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.