Left or right? It’s a decision drivers make a dozen times a day, but some say a sign in south Lee County has the potential to send you in the wrong direction. Drivers alerted us to a sign on US-41 at the turn onto Michael G. Rippe Parkway, saying it’s a source of confusion. The sign tells drivers Alico Road is at the next signal and has a right arrow, which could send drivers unfamiliar with the area onto Rippe and in a different direction. Alico is actually at the next signal. If that seems confusing, that’s because it can be to drivers who don’t know the area so well.