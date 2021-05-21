newsbreak-logo
Mother allegedly fakes daughter’s terminal illness to get funding for trips, housing

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 22 hours ago
An Ohio mother allegedly fabricated her daughter’s terminal illness to “obtain funding for trips, housing and other expenses of the last several years,” according to a complaint filed with the Stark County Family Court.

A GoFundMe that had been set up by Lindsey Abbuhl to raise money for her daughter’s illness is no longer active, according to GoFundMe, and more than $4,000 has been refunded to donors.

“We are working with local law enforcement officials, and we will continue to support the investigation,” said Ese Esan, communications manager for GoFundMe. “Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and if a misuse of funds takes place on GoFundMe, donors are protected, and their donations are refunded.”

Investigators with the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services did a forensic interview with the child and determined there was “no medical evidence” to support the mother’s claim that her daughter was physically ill, reported CNN, citing the complaint filed May 14.

Abbuhl also allegedly put her daughter in counseling for the last three years to “learn how to ‘process her own death.'” Abbuhl reportedly told the child’s counselor, who was going on maternity leave, that the child “may not be alive” when the counselor returned.

When police went to confront Abbuhl with the allegations, she allegedly told them, “We did not intentionally do that,” according to the complaint.

Abbuhl’s daughter was placed into the temporary custody of the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services. Her father, Jamie Abbuhl, is only allowed court-ordered visitations supervised by the mother, pursuant to their divorce, reported CNN.

The father claimed the mother did not allow him to “participate in any medical decisions” and that he “has no access to medical records.”

Paul Kelley, Lindsey Abbuhl’s attorney, said, “We are continuing to collect all of the facts on this case and my client adamantly asserts her innocence in this matter.”

“Once we’ve gathered all of the factual evidence, we will begin preparing our defense and may wish to address the media at that time,” Kelley said.

The girl’s father has not been charged with any crimes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

