Booklets Printed in Nine Languages to Be Distributed Across L.A. County. Hate crime in the U.S. rose to its highest level in more than a decade just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 was first identified in China, which resulted in a flood of hate incidents and crimes based on misplaced blame. Voice of America reported an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes of almost 150 percent in 16 of the country’s most populous cities last year. In the midst of the pandemic and the rise in coronavirus-related discrimination, the nation was also rocked by the heart wrenching death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody. That led to weeks of protests calling for social justice for people of color.