Perth Zoo releases finalised 20-year masterplan

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerth Zoo’s masterplan has received government investment of $43.5m, with construction on the first two developments – a new café and function centre – set to start before the end of 2021. “For 123 years, Perth Zoo has provided wonderful memories for so many Western Australians,” said Premier of Western...

AustraliaPhys.org

Video: Restoring the coastal wetlands of Everlasting Swamp

Engineers at UNSW Water Research Laboratory are helping restore Everlasting Swamp, located in the North Coast of NSW. The aim is to restore the hydrology of the coastal wetland, which was heavily grazed and drained for decades. This was a collaborative effort with National Parks, local Council, Indigenous representation, NSW...
AnimalsBBC

Giraffes return to Edinburgh Zoo after 15 years

Giraffes are back at Edinburgh Zoo after a 15 year absence. Ronnie and Arrow arrived from Woburn Safari Park, Bedfordshire earlier on Tuesday after traveling overnight. Conservationists said numbers of giraffes in the wild have declined by almost 30% in the past three decades due to poaching and habitat loss.
AnimalsAZFamily

WATCH: Thousands of field mice swarm towns in parts of Australia

(Meredith/CNN) -- There's having a rodent problem, then there's this. Swarms of field mice are invading towns in the Australian state of New South Wales. Farms there are overflowing with crops after the end of a long draught and these vermin just can't resist. "We had a really good year...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Yandin Wind Farm opened in Western Australia

The Government of Western Australia has officially opened the Yandin Wind Farm, jointly owned by Alinta Energy and RATCH-Australia. Located 175km north of Perth, the 214MW wind farm has been built with an A$450m ($348m) investment. The site was chosen because of its abundant local wind resources and proximity to...
WorldInterior Design

Habitas Namibia Seeks to Redefine Luxury With a Sustainable Resort

The natural landscape of Namibia, from its desert dunes to vast savannas, draws visitors around the globe, so when hospitality brand Habitas envisioned a new hotel there, preserving the natural balance was top of mind. Habitas Namibia, a modular build crafted mainly from sustainably-sourced wood, marks the brand's second hotel (the flagship property opened in Tulum, Mexico in 2017). "Nature plays a fundamental role for Habitas Namibia and when creating the property, we ensured full immersion into the natural world, comfort and space designed for human connection, and sustainability throughout the entire design and execution process," says Kfir Levy, co-founder. The team decided on a modular building approach to minimize carbon emissions—and environmental impact—compared to traditional methods of construction. "Our design philosophy is simple: we let the nature speak for itself," Levy adds.
Worldmatadornetwork.com

This new geothermal infinity lagoon in Iceland has dramatic ocean views

Bathing in natural geothermal pools is a very popular and long-lasting cultural practice in Iceland. Those who have traveled to the island or plan to do so are likely familiar with the famous Blue Lagoon, but there is a new contender for the best spa experience in the country. A new geothermal infinity pool called Sky Lagoon has just opened its doors overlooking the ocean, and it looks dreamy.
Environmentwatchers.news

Sydney records coldest run of May nights since 1967, Australia

A record-breaking cold snap is affecting eastern Australia this week, with Sydney, NSW recording its coldest run of May nights since 1967. The minimum temperatures in the city dropped to 8.6 °C (47 °F) on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, marking the coldest run of May nights (5 in a row) since 1967, when the temperature fell below 9 °C (48 °F) for six nights in a row.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Foster + Partners Designs Sustainable Masterplan in Bangkok

Foster + Partners have shared the design for a residential-led masterplan on the outskirts of Bangkok. Dubbed The Forestias, the project includes a large forest at its heart. The design was made to address the growing disconnect between contemporary city life and family traditions. The Forestias proposal focuses on promoting multi-generational family co-living and new models of urban life in Thailand.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Win a luxury bottomless brunch on Sydney Harbour

The Australian National Maritime Museum is giving away a sensational prize, namely a luxury bottomless brunch aboard steam yacht Ena. You and 12 friends will cruise Sydney Harbour for three hours and enjoy fine wine, bubbles, gourmet food and the museum's signature nautical cocktail courtesy of award-winning caterers, the Sydney Restaurant Group.
PetsTennessee Tribune

New Strategy To Protect Threatened Species In Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — Adapting to climate change will be a crucial part of Australia’s new plan to protect threatened species, with at least 100 priority plants and animals on an initial focus list. Environment Minister Sussan Ley has on May 21 announced a new decade-long strategy, which will be made...
Lifestyledefenders.org

New study shows Australia guilty of the world’s largest downgrading of a marine national park

“Establishing marine protected areas is one of the best strategies for conserving the world's ocean. While the intent of marine protected areas is to safeguard the ocean and its biodiversity in perpetuity, our research shows widespread evidence of legal rollbacks - especially downgrading - to marine protected areas. These legal changes can undermine the conservation goals of marine protected areas when they newly allow or expand activities that are incompatible with biodiversity protection like mining and commercial fishing. Our research shows that future marine conservation efforts will need to focus not only on the establishment of new marine protected areas, but also on the maintenance of existing protections,” said Renee Albrecht, private lands policy analyst, Defenders of Wildlife.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Nature-Based Angular Architecture

'The Mushroom' is a low-profile guesthouse designed by ZJJZ Atelier, a Shanghai-based architecture firm, for the Tree Wow hotel in Jiangxi, China. Inspired by the Chinese folktale about an alluring fairy, The Mushroom guesthouse is meant to similarly captivate and enchant its occupants, insulating them from the stressors of busy city life through the soothing natural sights.
AnimalsSmirs Interior News

Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Parks Canada staff say the proposed eradication of invasive deer on a small island northeast of Victoria with small-calibre firearms will unfold in the safest, most humane way possible and help restore the ecology of the island. But obstacles remain ahead, including approval from one of the stakeholders and questions...
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

Virgin Australia adds Cairns, Darwin, Townsville routes

Virgin Australia is launching new routes to Cairns, Darwin and Townsville, while also planning a broader boost to domestic flying across a host of existing routes. Combined, the airline expects to add more than 700 additional flights to its weekly schedule by October this year. New to the schedule will...
Georgia StateFlorida Star

Australia’s Juukan Gorge Owners Want Seat At The Table

PERTH, Australia — Aboriginal groups are not opposed to mining but want a seat at the table, the traditional owners of Juukan Gorge have said ahead of the anniversary of its destruction. Mining giant Rio Tinto blew up the sacred 46,000-year-old rock shelters in Western Australia’s Pilbara region on May 24 last year to extract AU$ 188 million ($145.6 million) worth […]
EntertainmentArchDaily

Winner Announcement of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021

The VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition organized by Vietnam Design Association (VDAS) and VinFast from January 25th to February 25th, received approximately 1000 entries from 90 countries across 5 continents. Accordingly, VFDC 2021 greatly attracted designer contestants from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam, which are key markets in VinFast's global strategy.
IndustryFlorida Star

Calls To Review Australia’s Northern Territory’s Largest Water License

DARWIN, Australia — Peak environmental groups in Australia have applied for a Northern Territory government review of the water license handed to a massive Central Australian fruit and vegetable farm. Fortune Agribusiness wants to build a 3500-hectare irrigated horticulture project at Singleton cattle station, about 380km (236 miles) north of...
Traveltraveldailymedia.com

How to upsell South Australia to the visiting friends and family market

Friends and families around the globe who have been separated from loved ones in Australia are looking forward to the day they can hop on a plane and head over to spend time with them. For now, borders remain closed but many people are already starting to plan the big reunion trip, presenting an opportunity for you to upsell when making flight bookings. Clients will be looking to make memories and to treat themselves to special experiences, so here is a selection in South Australia to inspire you.