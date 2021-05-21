Perth Zoo releases finalised 20-year masterplan

“Establishing marine protected areas is one of the best strategies for conserving the world's ocean. While the intent of marine protected areas is to safeguard the ocean and its biodiversity in perpetuity, our research shows widespread evidence of legal rollbacks - especially downgrading - to marine protected areas. These legal changes can undermine the conservation goals of marine protected areas when they newly allow or expand activities that are incompatible with biodiversity protection like mining and commercial fishing. Our research shows that future marine conservation efforts will need to focus not only on the establishment of new marine protected areas, but also on the maintenance of existing protections,” said Renee Albrecht, private lands policy analyst, Defenders of Wildlife.