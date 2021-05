New sustainably sourced red wine varietals are now available to the US market. Just in time for summer barbecues and burger season, Tri-Vin Imports announced this week that new red wine vintages of global wine portfolio Tussock Jumper are now available for the US market. Each wine is sustainably sourced from small farms from one of their 11 global wine regions, then blended in that region to support local community employment. The following are new offerings available to all states.