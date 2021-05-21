Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Brian Hoyer’s value lies in his experience and leadership

The New England Patriots have found their quarterback of the future, but whether or not he also becomes the quarterback of the present is a different question. There is not doubt that the expectations for Mac Jones are to one day take over as the Patriots’ starter. New England wouldn’t have drafted him 15th overall if that was not the case. However, with Cam Newton getting re-signed earlier this offseason and with the learning curve from college to the pro level being as steep as it is there is a realistic chance that the youngster will play second fiddle early on in his career.