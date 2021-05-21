newsbreak-logo
Matt Willig Hits the Big Time on TV Playing Andre the Giant in 'Young Rock'

By Jack Bell
newyorkjets.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of football players -- from Joe Namath to Jim Brown to Alex Karras -- have made the move from the gridiron to the sound stage, be it the silver screen or the small screen. Add to that list the Jets' former offensive lineman Matt Willig whose post-NFL career as an actor has landed him gigs in more than 50 films and TV shows -- and now one of his most prominent roles playing the professional wrestler Andre the Giant in the NBC sitcom "Young Rock," which is based on the life Dwayne Johnson.

