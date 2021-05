While Resident Evil Village looks seriously impressive when you enable ray tracing, you don’t necessarily need the best graphics card to run it – or a GPU at all, as PC Gamer discovered. It managed to get the game running at near 60fps at 720p, and around 30fps at 1080p on a $400 rig packing AMD’s $149 Ryzen 5 3400G APU, with no discrete graphics card in sight.