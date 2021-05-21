newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

DIA to reopen economy lot as passenger traffic rebounds

By Jon Murray
Denver Post
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver International Airport will temporarily close one of its hulking garages this weekend for an upgrade as it reopens the east economy lot to travelers — the latest sign that passenger traffic is rebounding from pandemic lows. DIA converted the east economy lot to employee parking in March 2020, early...

