CLOVES is harnessing the 'other world' behind her eyes to create music driven by mental health

Rahab Hammad, Senior Manager, Beneﬁts, Snap Inc. Jackie Nith Ishibashi, Global Well-Being Manager, Snap Inc. Jason Abrams, Partnerships Territory Director, Lyra Health. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that companies approached mental health care for their employee populations. With many companies still supporting a hybrid or entirely remote workforce, it’s more important than ever for employers to be considering employee morale and mental health. But with so many apps and digital solutions on the market targeting employee wellness and mental health, it can be hard to understand where to start. And once you have a mental health solution in place, reducing stigma and encouraging open discussion around mental health is key to long term progress.