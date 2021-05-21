Sponsored: Craftsman open house in Alameda’s East End

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Michael Gourkani - Agt: 925-3519207 - Great investment opportunity for owner to occupies in one and rent the other 2 units. "OR" for a large extended family for each to have their own space - This property is consistent of 2 units apartment one upstairs an one downstairs - each unit has 3 large bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area in each unit, one car garage, with large separate storage building per each unit. Approximate size of each unit is about 1,100 Sq-Ft with it's own privacy. Each unit pays for their own utilities, 4 parking spaces to accommodate the occupants of each unit, also a much larger lot than public record shows, Wrought Iron Security fence and gate for safety and security, Property is centrally located to Highway 580, to interstate I-80, close to BART, AIRPORT & other Transportation options. Close to Schools, Churches, Shopping centers, restaurants & entertainment. Both units have separate entrances, updated kitchens, and bathrooms, large living rooms, washer/dryers, recessed lighting, and designer finishes. The top unit has beautiful city views, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, currently rented on a month-to-month basis. The first floor unit has 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths. There are separate meters, separate entrances, a very large sunlit backyard that's great for gardening or entertaining. The Garage has interior access to the units. Washer and Dryer in both units. Sweet neighborhood with access to public transportation, Fruitvale BART, FWY, shops, and stores.<p><strong>For open house information, contact M. Nobu Ito, Keller Williams San Francisco at 415-483-9285 Best value for house in the Bay Area! Convenient location close to Freeway entrance and 10 min walk to Fruitvale BART Station. New windows and electric systems were done in the last two years. As an added bonus, unit may come furnished if desired.Whether you're dining al fresco from your private balcony, kayaking down the tranquil Oakland Estuary, biking to the beach, BARTing to the city or simply admiring the wonders of this vibrant community, you'll be pleased to call this place home.