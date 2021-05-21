newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Payson schools budget just staying afloat

By Peter Aleshire, consulting publications editor
Payson Roundup
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Payson Unified School District’s budget update looks a little like a lumberjack log rolling in a pond full of alligators — the school board’s running like crazy just to keep its footing. And thanks to millions in federal assistance, it looks like the lurking alligators are going to have...

www.paysonroundup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Education
Payson, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Private Schools#State Budget#Budget Spending#State Schools#Federal Budget#State Spending#Covid#The Arizona Legislature#K 12 School Funding#Private School Vouchers#District Residents#Enrollment#Operating Fund Spending#Fiscal Year#Teacher Salaries#Students#Ongoing State Cuts#Vocational Costs#Administrators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Taxes due May 17; still time to make donations for tax credit

Taxes are due Monday, May 17, so, if you have put off filing, there is still time to contribute to area organizations that are qualifying charitable organizations. One of the newest in Gila County is the Globe Homeless Coalition. Among the Payson groups on the qualifying list: Friends of Rim...
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee Running For Governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee has announced that she’s running for governor. “I’m running for Governor to put Arizona first, to ensure our children have the same opportunities and freedoms my family found here, and that starts with securing our southern border.” Yee said in a Monday statement announcing her candidacy.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

PUSD school lunch workers honored

The Gila County AZ Health Zone (Snap-Ed) recently had Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey make a proclamation for National Lunch Superhero Day on May 7. National Lunch Workers Day started in 2020, inspired by children’s author and illustrator, Jarrett Krosoczka. On May 7, Janice Chesser, community health specialist with AZ Health...
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Gila County set to destroy special education records

The Gila County School Superintendent’s Office will destroy special education student records for the Gila County Regional School District #49. This includes students that were enrolled in the Special Education Program at Globe Education Center, Payson Education Center or BiyaaGozhoo Education Center. Records scheduled for destruction are for special education students enrolled at one of these locations who were born in 1997 and 1998.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Freedom to discuss

During my 40-plus-year career in classroom teaching, a hallmark of education in a free society has always been the ability to engage students in classroom discussions of controversial topics, even sensitive ones such a racism. Now that long-standing standard is being threatened by a bill (SB 1532) being pushed through...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Payson/Pleasant Valley gains new deputy ranger

The Tonto National Forest welcomes Freddie Duncan as the new deputy district ranger for the Payson/Pleasant Valley Ranger District. Duncan started his career in the Angeles National Forest as a seasonal recreation technician in the summer of 2000. Since then, Duncan has served in a variety of agency positions on the Angeles and Los Padres National Forest that include OHV technician, natural resource technician, tree climber, silviculture, fire suppression, wilderness management, wild and scenic rivers management, trails management, special uses administration, minerals management, volunteer liaison and natural resource management.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

McCormies appointed president of Arizona Board of Nursing

Nurses Week in May honors nurses who for 19 years in a row are ranked as the most trusted profession, according to a Gallup poll. Carolyn Jo McCormies, director of nursing and division chair for EAC’s Nursing and Allied Health Division, for the past 12 years, was recently appointed president of the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The board regulates the practice of nursing and approves all nursing education programs in Arizona.
Globe, AZArizona Silver Belt

Mayor’s monthly report, April

With about 2.3 million Arizonans fully vaccinated, approximately 35 percent of the population, there has been a slowdown of vaccinations being administered. It was anticipated that Arizona would need about 60-70 percent of the people fully vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. For the first time since the end of February 2021, Arizona recorded 1,000 new cases in 24 hours on April 30. The daily average of new cases for April was 21,379 every 24 hours and there were 361 new deaths for the month. There appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel to return completely back to normal, but this virus is not completely over. The CDC still recommends the wearing of masks indoors and social distancing.
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Supervisors get open meeting law training

The Gila County Board of Supervisors had a training session on the open meeting law at its April 27 work session. Normally the training, or new supervisors orientation, takes place shortly after the supervisors are sworn into office. But with the circumstances of the 2020 election this was changed. County...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Council holds first hearing for developers seeking zoning changes

Two developers came before the Payson Town Council on April 22 for the first of two hearings seeking approval for a zoning change. Both have met with neighbors, heard complaints and sought support from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The council said one might have to pay for more infrastructure...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

A sign of the times

Code-complying metal A-frame signs. Tattered, faded signs of various shapes and sizes. Drive down any business corridor in Payson and you’ll see just about every type and condition of temporary sign. The Payson Planning and Zoning Commission is in the midst of deciding what to do about all the varieties.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Parents, students plead with school board to support overseas trips

A skeptical Payson school board listened to a heartfelt plea to restore district support for international travel by students by allowing donors to claim Credit for Kids tax credits. Teachers Ginger Liddell and Marsha Fitzhugh implored the school board to help kids raise money for school-sponsored overseas trips by making...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

MHA Community Wellness & Education – PUSD Wrestling & local non-profits get it done

A coach's wife has to wear many hats, especially in a small town like Payson. Team chef, on-call taxi, therapist, hostess, handy-woman, and pinch-hit Jill-of-all trades are just a few of the monikers she has had to assume. That has become par for the course for Christina Burke as wife to Payson football and wrestling coach Bryan Burke, both of whom are Payson natives and PHS graduates themselves. Now married and raising their own family here in their hometown, Bryan and Christina have doubled down on their deep roots to make existing programs better, not only for their children, but also for the town's benefit.
Gila County, AZArizona Silver Belt

Youth leadership conferences coming in June

Arizona Youth Partnership, the Copper Basin Coalition and the Copper Corridor Coalition are working together to provide a day of leadership, advocacy, learning and fun for Gila County youth in June. Five day-long youth leadership conferences will be held throughout the county to provide youth between the ages of 10-18 an opportunity to learn from individuals that are leaders in the community about how to set goals and become leaders to advocate for themselves and their community. They will also participate in fun and active breakout sessions to learn about the harm of underage drinking and substance abuse, and the importance of teamwork. These sessions will entail information through a radio-controlled RC Car Race, Escape Room and Teen Maze. Each youth attending the conferences will receive a t-shirt and an opportunity to receive prizes and raffle items including but not limited to: bicycles, rodeo tickets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, movie tickets, and tickets to Bearzona and other fun locations. Lunch, snacks and water will be provided. This is a unique opportunity for our youth to attend a professional conference where they will gain skills for a healthy future. The dates and locations are: Wednesday, June 9 in Hayden, Monday, June14 in Globe, Wednesday, June 16 in Tonto Basin, Monday, June 28 in Payson and Wednesday, June 30 in Young. For more information or to register your youth for one of the locations please contact Julie Craig with AZYP at (928) 961-0426 or by email at [email protected] The deadline to register is May 17.
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Payson

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Payson: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 2. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus + $1,200+/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time; 3. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 5. Kingman Delivery Relief Driver-$8,000 Hiring Bonus; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 7. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Earn $1,220/Week - Excellent Benefits; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Solo Avg $128k/yr - Teams Avg $221k/yr; 9. Domino's CDL A Regional Driver; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year;
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Payson, EAC adds to list of vocational classes

The Payson Unified School District will add two new options to its array of vocational and college-eligible courses. Students in high school can earn certificates in sports medicine as well as a nail technician at a beauty salon. “It’s not very often we get to open a new program through...
Payson, AZWMI Central

Community Colleges may soon offer 4-year degrees

The Arizona legislature has approved a proposal to allow community colleges throughout the state to offer four-year college degrees. The proposal comes on the heels of a proposal by President Joe Biden to provide free community colleges tuition nationwide. The proposals could transform the educational prospects for students in rural...