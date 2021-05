I’ve heard anglers described in many ways. Some will say that to be a successful angler you need to have certain attributes. You need to be imaginative. Or determined. Some will say that you need to “think like a fish”. That wouldn’t be so good. Fish don’t think, they respond. And some will say that a successful angler needs to be patient. I’ve had the good fortune to fish with many anglers who catch lots of fish and big fish. To a person, they are not patient anglers. They might be patient as people, but when they get on the water or on the ice, they’re anything but patient.