The demonic laughs and taunts of the Cubus Sisters as they surround her are the only thing Aryll can hear and see. The fog is oppressive and thick, and the only thing she can think is about how she’ll never see her brother again. He’s gone, and I’ll never see him again. Never. I’m so selfish, putting Komali and everyone else at risk to go on this journey and for nothing! As she tries to wipe her tears from her cheeks, she sees a faint glow next to her. She pulls the bottle from her pocket and inspects it. The Forest Firefly’s light is pulsating brighter, not just its rainbow colors, but a golden glow. It feels warm and comforting. Familiar, like an old friend.