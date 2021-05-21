newsbreak-logo
Retail

How to Tell Which Stocks Retail Traders are Choosing

By Michael O'Connor
Benzinga
 20 hours ago
Since the recent headline-grabbing events of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and WallStreetBets, more eyes have been focused on what retail traders and investors are doing than ever before. The overall number of individuals with brokerages and retail investors starting out is breaking all previous records - these traders and investors will likely continue to have significant influence in the future, and should always be considered a crucial component to the financial ecosystem. Finding ways to figure out the trends in retail investing and trading may be more important now than ever.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Coinbase Options Traders See The Stock Plunging Further

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, went public April 14 and has trended downhill since. Currently trading down 30% from its listing price of $328, the stock is heavily affected by Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: $BTC) wild price fluctuations such as the news Wednesday when the Chinese government’s stance on the cryptocurrency caused Bitcoin to crash 27%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Annovis Bio Shares Surge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,327.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 13,520.12. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.35% to 4,173.78. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,056,860 cases with around 588,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,031,990 cases and 291,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,894,090 COVID-19 cases with 444,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 165,580,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,431,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; VF Corp Shares Fall On Downbeat Earnings

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,234 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 13,500.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,161.93. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,056,860 cases with around 588,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,031,990 cases and 291,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,894,090 COVID-19 cases with 444,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 165,580,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,431,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $12.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Rekor Systems's stock is 751.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $495.2 million. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Reata Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $111.92. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Retailinvesting.com

Target vs. BJ Wholesale: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?

The retail market is changing rapidly with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other major e-commerce players increasingly grabbing customers from traditional brick-and-mortar retail chains. However, retail giants Target (TGT) and BJ wholesale (BJ) have survived COVID-19-pandemic-led disruptions by strengthening their online presence. We think the change in the way they do business and the gradual increase in foot traffic in their retail stores with the economy’s reopening should help both companies grow in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) are two established players in the retail industry. TGT sells a broad range of household goods, food and pet supplies, apparel and accessories, electronics, decor, and other items under national brands and owned and exclusive brands. BJ is a one-stop shopping destination filled with various brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats and organic food products.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $7.62 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
RetailBusiness Insider

3 Retail Stocks That Could Be In Trouble

There are usually warning signs on the charts before stocks sell off. This could be the case with Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY). All three may be in trouble. Home Depot shares may be breaking the support at $320. This support held...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Roblox's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $83.16. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Vodafone Group's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $18.29. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Reddit stocks: what stocks are trending?

Below is a list of the top 10 most mentioned US stocks on the WallStreetBets thread on Reddit over the last 24 hours on May 21, 2021, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. There has been no change to the top 10 over the last 24 hours since Microvision pushed its way to the top of the list, replacing GameStop as the most talked about stock on Reddit.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

After a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock increased by 1.31% to $29.26 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.0K, accounting for 5.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion. Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares increased by 0.85% to $21.33....
RetailEntrepreneur

2 Overvalued Retail Stocks Wall Street Hates

The retail industry has grown remarkably over the past year on the back of increasing demand for online shopping, and immersive experiences offered by digitally sophisticated retail stores. While most stocks in the sector are thriving, there are some significantly overvalued players that Wall Street analysts detest. Cases in point are Gap (GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).Their weak fundamentals do not justify their premium valuations. Hence, we think they should be avoided now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Stock Before Wall Street Wakes Up

Mall landlord Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is still down 18% from where it started out in 2020, and 36% from its recent highs in 2018. This at a time when the broader stock market, despite the recent pullback, is hovering near an all-time peak. There are compelling reasons to be worried, but also some very real reasons to believe that this real estate investment trust (REIT) is about to start rewarding investors again. Here's why you should take a deep dive here before the rest of Wall Street wakes up to the opportunity.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Indsutrial Average rose 0.4%. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Asana Gets Upgrade from KeyBanc Analyst: What Investors Need To Know

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is well-positioned to execute in the collaborative work management (CWM) market, which is estimated at $32 billion, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Asana Analyst: Steve Enders upgraded the rating for Asana from Sector Weight to Overweight, while keeping the price target unchanged at $40. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $334,236.80 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $334,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,883.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.