Concord, NH

Letter: Thanks from the Friends of White Park

By MATTHEW LEE -
Concord Monitor
 20 hours ago

A note of thanks from the Friends of White Park to the community and the staff of Concord Parks and Rec. Every year (well, almost every year, last year we didn't because of the pandemic), neighbors and Friends of White Park gather for a morning of beautifying and cleaning up the park. Day in and day out, the Parks and Rec staff does a fabulous job of keeping one of Concord’s great treasures in excellent shape. Those of us who gathered this past Saturday did our part to help keep the park looking great.

Concord, NH
Lifestyle
City
Concord, NH
