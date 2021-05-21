newsbreak-logo
Granite Dells park taking shape

By Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter
Payson Roundup
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has commenced on the MHA Foundation land set aside for The Dells Park Complex in the eastern part of town, an area currently without any parks. Already earth movers have started to remove rocks, brush and trees that choke the rolling hills to expose the outlines of a lake that will take advantage of the natural contours of the parcel.

www.paysonroundup.com
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Wildfire off Doll Baby Ranch Road Sunday

Firefighters stopped a wildfire just a mile west of town Sunday night before it could spread beyond a few acres. The fire was reported around 8 p.m. just off Doll Baby Ranch Road in an area popular for target shooting. Payson Fire Chief David Staub said the fire was located...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Seed library waiting for gardeners

Rim Country residents with Payson Public Library cards also have access to the Payson Seed Library. The Seed Library is at the Payson library, 328 N. McLane Road, and with a library card, residents can check out three seed packets per month for free. A wide variety of seeds are available for edible plants and herbs. Take the seeds home to grow and save the seeds from the plants to donate back to the library. Seed varieties are rotated with the seasons and are suitable to local growing conditions. The Seed Library is open during regular library hours — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and holidays. For details call 928-474-9260.
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

County complex rapidly taking shape

The new Gila County Payson Complex is taking shape by leaps and bounds. In a matter of just a few weeks, the planned 10,600-square-foot multipurpose complex, just north of the existing Gila County court facility, went from an empty lot to the frame of a two-story building. The long-anticipated $5.5...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Payson/Pleasant Valley gains new deputy ranger

The Tonto National Forest welcomes Freddie Duncan as the new deputy district ranger for the Payson/Pleasant Valley Ranger District. Duncan started his career in the Angeles National Forest as a seasonal recreation technician in the summer of 2000. Since then, Duncan has served in a variety of agency positions on the Angeles and Los Padres National Forest that include OHV technician, natural resource technician, tree climber, silviculture, fire suppression, wilderness management, wild and scenic rivers management, trails management, special uses administration, minerals management, volunteer liaison and natural resource management.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

PUSD school lunch workers honored

The Gila County AZ Health Zone (Snap-Ed) recently had Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey make a proclamation for National Lunch Superhero Day on May 7. National Lunch Workers Day started in 2020, inspired by children’s author and illustrator, Jarrett Krosoczka. On May 7, Janice Chesser, community health specialist with AZ Health...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Upcoming events

A charity golf tournament for Time Out Inc. is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Payson Golf Club. The cost is $90 per person with member discounts. The next meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Society library, 309 E. Bonita St. The usual safety protocols will be observed.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Artist Fecht joins EAC-Payson campus art faculty

Eastern Arizona College has added another talented, experienced artist to its Payson campus faculty, welcoming Cheryl Fecht as a new painting instructor this summer. “I’m thrilled about this position,” said Fecht, adding that she has wanted to teach on the Payson campus since moving to Tonto Basin five years ago. Fecht said she applied unsuccessfully for the position then. Recently, though, she encountered Dean Pam Butterfield at a Payson Art League meeting – and Butterfield was in search of art instructors.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Think twice before sparking that campfire

Current drought conditions in central Arizona caused Tonto National Forest officials to begin Stage 1 fire restrictions today, May 14, beginning at 8 a.m. Officials hope by doing so they can reduce the number of preventable, human-caused wildfires. The Town of Payson is following suit and starting fire restrictions within...
Strawberry, AZPayson Roundup

Rescuers push for more access to Fossil Creek

The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department has enlisted retired Chief Gary Morris to continue pushing the Forest Service to ensure access to Fossil Creek for emergency rescue crews based in Pine. The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department recently issued an update on the long-standing struggle to rescue people from the canyon bottom. Persistent lobbying...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

A sign of the times

Code-complying metal A-frame signs. Tattered, faded signs of various shapes and sizes. Drive down any business corridor in Payson and you’ll see just about every type and condition of temporary sign. The Payson Planning and Zoning Commission is in the midst of deciding what to do about all the varieties.
Gila County, AZcoppercountrynews.com

Youth leadership conferences coming in June

Arizona Youth Partnership, the Copper Basin Coalition and the Copper Corridor Coalition are working together to provide a day of leadership, advocacy, learning and fun for Gila County youth in June. Five day-long youth leadership conferences will be held throughout the county to provide youth between the ages of 10-18 an opportunity to learn from individuals that are leaders in the community about how to set goals and become leaders to advocate for themselves and their community. They will also participate in fun and active breakout sessions to learn about the harm of underage drinking and substance abuse, and the importance of teamwork. These sessions will entail information through a radio-controlled RC Car Race, Escape Room and Teen Maze. Each youth attending the conferences will receive a t-shirt and an opportunity to receive prizes and raffle items including but not limited to: bicycles, rodeo tickets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, movie tickets, and tickets to Bearzona and other fun locations. Lunch, snacks and water will be provided. This is a unique opportunity for our youth to attend a professional conference where they will gain skills for a healthy future. The dates and locations are: Wednesday, June 9 in Hayden, Monday, June14 in Globe, Wednesday, June 16 in Tonto Basin, Monday, June 28 in Payson and Wednesday, June 30 in Young. For more information or to register your youth for one of the locations please contact Julie Craig with AZYP at (928) 961-0426 or by email at [email protected] The deadline to register is May 17.
Payson Post

1. Arizona Trail hikers no longer have to travel on road in Pine | 2. AZ Audit Director Ken Bennett Drops a BOMB! – Says “It’s Very Concerning” that Dominion Has Passwords, Control of Maricopa County Voting Systems and Officials There Do Not | 3. 1 dead, 7 others hospitalized after shooting at Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Phoenix
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Community comes together to fix gym floor

All day long students run up and down the floor of Payson High School’s old gym. One physical education class after another uses the gym. But the floor needs regular maintenance the school district just hasn’t been able to afford. So, several groups stepped in to help recently. Thanks to...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Celebrating Arbor Day

The Payson Lions Club and the Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation helped the town spruce up the Diamondback fields at Rumsey Park with a donation of two mature trees on Arbor Day. “We have a vision of trees all along the way here,” said Cris Gerard, incoming president for...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Payson scrambles to thin vital Cragin watershed

Undaunted by years of frustrating delay, Payson continues to push for a plan to save its long-term water supply by prodding the Forest Service to thin the watershed of the C.C. Cragin Reservoir. Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey last week hosted a Zoom meeting that pulled together top forest restoration and...
Payson, AZPosted by
Payson Post

Take a look at these homes on the market in Payson

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Payson. Great neighborhood conveniently located just out of downtown Payson. Don't let this beauty pass you by. This Property is actually 2 properties, the home sits on Lots 19 and 20, totaling 2 acres, and the other lot# 21 APN# 304-31-028, is an additional acre being sold with the purchase of the home, totaling 3 acres of Flat Horse Property! The home is a 2 bed 2 bath sitting at 1456 sf, featuring a Beautiful Covered deck, vaulted ceilings, new finishes, Large laundry room, and a Huge tub and walk in shower in the master, new septic, and is close to NF. This Property features another 312 sf Bunk House with bathroom and bedroom. The property also features multiple storage sheds, a Tack shed, and covered hay barn. The 1 car detached garage/workshop has an additional 1/2 bath! This incredible Horse Property is one of the best around! call today for showing instructions. Make sure to take the Virtual Tour! This property has been operated as a successful bed and breakfast with 2 guest suites that each have a full private bath and a kitchenette with refrigerator, bar sink, and microwave. Many opportunities exist to expand. Or you can use it as a private residence and enjoy the space to spread out.Great Country Kitchen with pull out shelves, solid surface counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The large living room has double doors that lead to the huge, covered, wrap around deck. For the chilling winter evenings, a wood burning stove will keep you warm. The dining room has a bay window and a custom-made dining table with 8 chairs that can convey. The master suite is on the top floor and offers lots of privacy with over 750 sqft. It has many windows for beautiful views and a sitting room overlooking the National Forest; the large master bathroom has a jetted garden tub, shower, and generous walk-in closet. The home got a new metal roof 3 years ago and a 100 gallon water heater in November 2019. Outside, you will find a 5-stall barn (62' x 32'). The stalls are inside/outside stalls with 12' x 12' inside and 12' x 20' outside. The barn has a solid concrete floor, feed room, hay storage, and 2 large chicken coops. There are 4 large turn outs, all with safe pipe fencing and room to expand. Entire property is fenced to keep your animals in and wildlife out. Large dog run with 2 dog houses, RV parking and hookup. Additionally, there is a 24' x 36' freestanding garage with a half bath and 220V for welding. Additionally, there is a separate 20' x 20' wood working shop. The house has an oversized 2-car garage in the basement. The entire property (all electric) is powered by solar (Lease with Tesla) and has a very good well. This property is a great "Preppers Home", as well as environmentally friendly with Solar and a 15,000 gallon gray water system. Seller is related to the listing agent. If you like country living with lots of privacy, space, possibilities, and endless trails, you have found your new home. Too many features to list. Make sure to take the Virtual Tour and make an offer before it's gone. One of a kind! It is a perfect home for a family or 2 families. The main level has large open great room, dining, 3 bedrooms, oversized laundry, and kitchen with GE Monogram appliances, Quartzite countertops, butcher block island, led lighted under & interior Solid alder cabinets, wine station & 3 ovens in kitchen~The master suite on the main level has spectacular views, access to deck, fireplace & exceptional spa like bathroom with heated floors, walk in shower, soaking tub with fireplace, lighting by Restoration Hardware, custom cabinets with every storage function, Italian tile, marble and slab, Best of plumbing fixtures, Toto toilets, His and Her closets, easy access slider to hot tub deck. Main deck has space for lounging, firepit gathering and dining. It was completely remodeled and extended in 2019 with new railings and a full weather proof system allowing the bottom patio to be completely covered with tongue and groove ceilings. The lower level has its own covered patio space, another family room space with separate bar which has Advantium Convection/micro, another dishwasher, beverage fridge~The master suite on the bottom level also has its own fireplace, private separate access to the lower deck and coffee station~There are 3 more bedrooms and a 10 person movie theatre room. Small closet at bottom of the stairs can be converted to wine cellar. The lot at almost an acre makes it incredibly rare. There is plenty of space for more. The owners added a parking place up the hill from their house for guests and a gated dog run. Additional parking could be used in the spot below the master down if needed, the lot goes that far down on the south and the west. Plenty of space for little explorers and for the quiet time on the copper hot tub deck. The hot tub is a Diamond Spa. It has a large capacity Pentair heater and is created to be naturally animicrobial and lasts a lifetime. No Cl is needed. It has an ultraviolet sterilizer and hydrogen peroxide cleaning system. Natural copper patinas over time giving it even more character. This is a one of a kind property. It compares as a new build yet it has a lot that was picked when Chaparral Pines Golf Club was first built! Choice of memberships social or golf are available. $7500 social membership is required for purchase as it is not able to convey to the new buyer.
Gila County, AZPayson Roundup

Rim Country Camera Club launches charity projects

The Rim Country Camera Club is once again putting together a charity calendar. It will be the eighth year the club has put out a calendar. The 2022 theme is “Rim Country Diversity” calling for photos that extend across a larger area encompassing all of Gila County and east on State Route 260 to Forest Lakes.
Globe, AZBayInsider

Crews battling Copper Canyon Fire in Gila County; US 60 reopens

GLOBE, Ariz. - Fire officials say a 2,800-acre wildfire has resulted in the closure of US 60 near Globe on May 7. The Arizona Department of Transportation said a 60-mile (97-kilometer) stretch of US 60 was closed between the eastern outskirts of Globe and the junction with State Route 73 on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, but it has since reopened.