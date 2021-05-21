Under the sidewalks of Manhattan – Part 2

Although I was born in New York City, lived there for several years, and was quite familiar with Manhattan, which is what most of us mean when we say “New York City,” I didn’t have a clue about what lay beneath its sidewalks. My enlightenment began one day in 1978, in the library in Port Arthur, Texas, where I stumbled upon a 223-page book called “The World Beneath the City,” written in 1959. I can honestly say that I have never been more startled by reading anything than I was by what I read in those 223 pages.