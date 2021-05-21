newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payson, AZ

Under the sidewalks of Manhattan – Part 2

By Tom Garrett, Roundup columnist
Payson Roundup
 1 day ago

Although I was born in New York City, lived there for several years, and was quite familiar with Manhattan, which is what most of us mean when we say “New York City,” I didn’t have a clue about what lay beneath its sidewalks. My enlightenment began one day in 1978, in the library in Port Arthur, Texas, where I stumbled upon a 223-page book called “The World Beneath the City,” written in 1959. I can honestly say that I have never been more startled by reading anything than I was by what I read in those 223 pages.

www.paysonroundup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan Island#New York City#Staten Island#Long Lines#Open Water#Electrical Wires#Waldorf Astoria Hotel#Brooklyn#Sewer Lines#Queens#Telephone Poles#Water Mains#Telephone Wires#Electrical Cables#Cops#Port Arthur#Bloody Bags#Murderers#Body Parts#Pages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Fasano Communicator of the Year

Nurse, aviator, leader — Marie Fasano brings a wealth of experience to our area. The Arizona Professional Writers presented Fasano with the Communicator of the Year Award in a ceremony on April 17. As the recipient of the award, she competes for national communicator of the year at the National Federation of Press Women annual conference in June.