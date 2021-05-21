Diary offers glimpse of 1972

Flowers are one string of adornment for a woman’s natural domain to the Earth. Throughout different generations of time, various points in his/herstory, people have used floral arrangements as a sacred contract and realm with nature. It is a necessary strategy in reminding one’s Spirit, should a person lose sight,in the process. Should a woman lose her way, during the treasures of her womanhood, then one is always reminded of it, over and over, again! Wearing florals, in connection to a particular land, ensures that there will always be a natural intimacy with one’s femininity. Furthermore, it also means that an inner softness, will glaze the outer beauties of one’s physical hue. Our oneness with nature is so very crucial. Without our centering with her, we become lost to this treasure, and pleasure, for healing. Furthermore, we also forget just what it means to simply be comforted, within her comforts.