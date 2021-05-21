Harry Kane says he would love to play with 'striker's dream' Kevin De Bruyne in first public hint of a move to Man City ahead of United and Chelsea as he opens up to Gary Neville on his Spurs exit plans
Harry Kane has given the biggest hint that Manchester City could be his next club should he leave Tottenham by describing Kevin de Bruyne as a 'striker's dream'. The England captain revealed his desire to quit the north London club earlier this week after a disappointing season for Spurs, with Manchester City currently leading the way for the £150million-rated forward.www.chatsports.com