Harry Kane says he would love to play with 'striker's dream' Kevin De Bruyne in first public hint of a move to Man City ahead of United and Chelsea as he opens up to Gary Neville on his Spurs exit plans

Kevin De Bruyne has flourished during his second spell in the Premier League. After leaving Chelsea in 2014, the Belgian went to Wolfsburg. In his 73 games with the German club, he laid on 37 assists. His brilliance saw him return to the Premier League with Man City in 2015, where has turned into an assist king. The brilliant Belgian has been a key man in Pep Guardiola's revolution. Whether in midfield or as a makeshift striker, De Bruyne has become one of the biggest stars in the Premier League.