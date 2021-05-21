newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane says he would love to play with 'striker's dream' Kevin De Bruyne in first public hint of a move to Man City ahead of United and Chelsea as he opens up to Gary Neville on his Spurs exit plans

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane has given the biggest hint that Manchester City could be his next club should he leave Tottenham by describing Kevin de Bruyne as a 'striker's dream'. The England captain revealed his desire to quit the north London club earlier this week after a disappointing season for Spurs, with Manchester City currently leading the way for the £150million-rated forward.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#United#Spurs#Belgian#England#Man City#This Week#North London#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Manchester City: Phil Foden 'more important than Kevin De Bruyne'

Former Citizens defender Joleon Lescott has claimed Phil Foden is a more important player for Manchester City than Kevin De Bruyne. What has been said about Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne?. Speaking to BT Sport ahead of City's Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Lescott revealed who he...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Signing Ruben Dias, rehabilitating John Stones and a sensational Kevin de Bruyne - how Pep Guardiola has made Manchester City one of English football's greatest teams

Manchester City could be Premier League champions and reach the Champions League final in the next 72 hours. They are one of English football’s greatest teams, particularly as they’ve had to cope with an unprecedented fixture list and empty stadiums. This is how they have done it…. SIGNING OF RUBEN...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Kevin De Bruyne? Bruno Fernandes? No, the best player in the Premier League this season has been JOAO CANCELO, say stats boffins, with Jesse Lingard in the top five and Joel Matip and Kurt Zouma rated highly too

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has been the best player in the Premier League this season, according to expert statistics. The Portuguese defender has become an integral part of Pep Guardiola's side who are eyeing up a throughly-impressive treble with the Premier League and Champions League after lifting the Carabao Cup last month.
Soccergivemesport.com

Neymar's nutmeg on Kevin De Bruyne showed both sides of the Brazilian

All eyes were on Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain took on Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday evening. The Brazilian was in stunning form against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, earning esteemed acclaim from across the footballing world for his second leg performance in particular. But...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Kevin De Bruyne's incredible return to the Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has flourished during his second spell in the Premier League. After leaving Chelsea in 2014, the Belgian went to Wolfsburg. In his 73 games with the German club, he laid on 37 assists. His brilliance saw him return to the Premier League with Man City in 2015, where has turned into an assist king. The brilliant Belgian has been a key man in Pep Guardiola's revolution. Whether in midfield or as a makeshift striker, De Bruyne has become one of the biggest stars in the Premier League.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Why Kevin de Bruyne is Missing From the Man City Squad vs Chelsea

Kevin de Bruyne is missing from the entire Manchester City matchday squad that has been selected to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Pep Guardiola's side knowing a win would secure the top-flight title. The Belgium international featured in midweek against Paris Saint-Germain, as a 2-0...