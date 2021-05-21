newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valencia, PA

Howard McCauley

butlerradio.com
 23 hours ago

Howard McCauley, 68, of Valencia, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born in Grove City on June 25, 1952 to the late Howard and Patricia Gregory. Howard worked as a mechanic for numerous years at a local Texaco station with his close friend Chuck Grabenstien, and also with Detroit Diesel. He also worked with asbestos removal for a period of time. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting guns, and surfing You Tube. He was known to wear his heart on his sleeve and loved his country and spending time with his family and friends, particularly with surprise visits. Howard cherished being around people and was known for his quotes, especially saying “Gotta know when to git”. Howard was the father of April Kuhns, Howard McCauley, Gregory McCauley, Cody Griffith, and Whitney Griffith; brother of Marcy (Robert) Hoover, JoAnne McCauley, Mary Beth Smetana, and James McCauley; He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and was loved by Glynis Griffith. Howard was preceded in death by his daughter Brandy Griffith. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

butlerradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
City
Grove City, PA
City
Valencia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Asbestos#Texaco#Detroit Diesel#Brother
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Surfing
Related
Butler County, PAButler Eagle

Divorces

The following divorces were granted in Butler County courts:. Daniel Sauers of Evans City from Bethany Sauers of Zelienople. Robert Hollack from Shirley Hollack, both of Butler. Jonathan Benigni of Freeport from Tiffany Benigni of Jeanette. Heather Bean of Boyers from Jeremy Bean of West Sunbury. Ronald Neff Jr. of...
Butler County, PAButler Eagle

Marriage Licenses

The following marriage licenses were issued in Butler County courts:. Joseph Moen and Christine Rain, both of Franklin Township. Chumin Lin and Michael Chechak, both of St. Petersburg, Clarion County. Priscilla Shoch of Clearfield Township and Luke Woessner of Prospect. Travis Kriley and Getchen Howard, both of Saxonburg. Scott Walters...