Howard McCauley, 68, of Valencia, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born in Grove City on June 25, 1952 to the late Howard and Patricia Gregory. Howard worked as a mechanic for numerous years at a local Texaco station with his close friend Chuck Grabenstien, and also with Detroit Diesel. He also worked with asbestos removal for a period of time. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting guns, and surfing You Tube. He was known to wear his heart on his sleeve and loved his country and spending time with his family and friends, particularly with surprise visits. Howard cherished being around people and was known for his quotes, especially saying “Gotta know when to git”. Howard was the father of April Kuhns, Howard McCauley, Gregory McCauley, Cody Griffith, and Whitney Griffith; brother of Marcy (Robert) Hoover, JoAnne McCauley, Mary Beth Smetana, and James McCauley; He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and was loved by Glynis Griffith. Howard was preceded in death by his daughter Brandy Griffith. Services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.