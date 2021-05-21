newsbreak-logo
New Bluffton town manager Stephen Steese signs contract, starts work June 14

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBluffton Town Council and Stephen Steese have agreed on a contract to make him the new town manager. The city administrator of Easley in Pickens County, Steese was announced as council’s top choice for the job last month. Council members unanimously approved his contract at a budget workshop May 18.

