The Longhorn Theatre Company will present their senior capstone projects this week. The annual senior-directed one-act plays will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 and Saturday, May 8 and at 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 7 in the high school studio theatre, also known as the Black Box Theatre. This is the pale pea-green metal building directly behind the auditorium. The audience door is on the northeast corner. Rope lights and decorations will be set out to guide the way.