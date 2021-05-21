Grants still available to qualified students

You need to be very active during the senior year if you want to gain college admission. It is the time when you need to choose a few colleges to which you can apply. You have to get your ACT or SAT scores, prepare an essay, collect recommendation letters, and take steps to get financial aid. You need to get high grades and take an active part in various extracurricular activities. If you spend enough time and energy on looking for colleges and preparing your college essays during summer before the senior year begins, you will have less stress during your senior year.