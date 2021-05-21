newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Grants still available to qualified students

Payson Roundup
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Arizona College is continuing to extend COVID-19 Emergency Aid Grants of $1,000 a semester to students in need. Both part-time and full-time qualified students registered for the summer semester may receive a $1,000 grant. Due to changing federal regulations, students enrolled only online are now eligible. Since the pandemic...

www.paysonroundup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Aid#Free Education#U S Students#College Students#Online Students#Grants#Eastern Arizona College#Crrsaa#Fasfa#Financial Aid Department#Www Eac Edu Safety Cares#Arpa#Qualified Students#Higher Education#Enroll Today#Tuition#School Code#Eac Summer Classes#Income Range#Federal Regulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Housing
Related
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

Federal grant to help dozens of BCTC students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $1.2 million grant is funding scholarships to allow some central Kentucky students to be ready for their careers. Bluegrass Community and Technical College received the grant from the US Department of Labor. It pays for tuition, along with help for job placement. It’s open to...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Harper distributes federal COVID relief grants to students

To support students and keep them academically on track toward their educational goals during the pandemic, Harper College has begun disbursing $7.5 million in federal funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) signed into law in late December. Harper is required only to match the $2.8...
Collegesnolangroupmedia.com

Scholarships Available for Students!

TC Energy is now offering hundreds of scholarships up to $5,000 in the areas of STEM, Trades, and Indigenous Legacy. The company has a great impact here in Kentucky. Applications are now open online through May 14th for the TC Energy Scholarship Program. Applicants in TC Energy counties like Estill,...
CollegesWashington Post

Cardona opens emergency grants to undocumented and international college students

Undocumented and international college students will now be eligible to receive pandemic relief grants after Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday lifted a controversial ban imposed by his predecessor, Betsy DeVos. “The pandemic didn’t discriminate … and we want to make sure that all students have an opportunity to have...
EducationMyChesCo

$36 Billion Available to Support Students and Institutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has announced more than $36 billion in emergency grants today provided under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act for postsecondary education. These grants will help over 5,000 institutions of higher education (institutions), including HBCUs, TCCUs, and HSIs, provide emergency financial aid...
Collegesfrontdoorsmedia.com

Helios Education Foundation & College Success Arizona Launch $1M in College Engagement Scholarships

Helios Education Foundation and College Success Arizona are proud to announce the formation of the Helios Adelante Scholars Initiative, which provides a $1,000 incentive scholarship to students who graduated from high school in May 2020 but did not enter a college or other postsecondary program. This $1 million initiative will help ensure more students in Arizona are able to pursue a postsecondary degree.
Canton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

HEERF II funds available for eligible students

CANTON—Students who will be enrolled at Spoon River College in a minimum of six credit hours for Fall 2021 may be eligible for at least $500 in emergency funds through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II), authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA).
Hiawatha, KShiawathaworldonline.com

HHS students qualify as Curriculum Completers

On Friday, May 14, The Kansas Board of Regents released information confirming those students who qualify as Curriculum Completers. This curriculum differs from the Board of Regents Qualified Admissions Curriculum in that it is more rigorous with foreign language, physics and an upper level math. Students must also have taken the ACT between April of their sophomore year and December of their senior year.
Collegescannoncourier.com

Western Governor's University Offers College Scholarships

Western Governors University (WGU) in observance of recent National Teacher Appreciation Week which was May 3rd-7th is offering up to $2 million in scholarships for current and future education professionals pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree program in WGU's Teachers College. In 2020, Tennessee saw a decline in educators due...
Defiance, OHsent-trib.com

Defiance College students secure youth service grant

DEFIANCE – Early in the semester, students in the Defiance College chapter of Alpha Phi Omega completed a grant application to a fundraising event on campus. The APO Youth Service Grant was crafted and completed by DC students Jadina Mozzetti, vice president of service, and Dylan King, the Defiance APO chapter’s president, with assistance from Mia Mathews, one of the Defiance APO chapter advisors.
Collegesthekatynews.com

WGU Texas Announces WGU Loves Teachers Scholarships for National Teacher Appreciation Week

$4,000 Scholarships Available to Ease Tuition Cost for Current and Aspiring Educators. Online, non-profit university WGU Texas will observe National Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7 by offering up to 500 scholarships (totaling $2 million) for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in WGU’s Teachers College, the nation’s largest college of education by enrollment.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

UMaine College of Education and Human Development achieves CAEP accreditation

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) has granted initial-licensure accreditation to the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Maine. CAEP is the only accrediting agency for teacher preparation providers nationally recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and by the U.S. Department...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

A Complete College Application Timeline for High School Seniors

You need to be very active during the senior year if you want to gain college admission. It is the time when you need to choose a few colleges to which you can apply. You have to get your ACT or SAT scores, prepare an essay, collect recommendation letters, and take steps to get financial aid. You need to get high grades and take an active part in various extracurricular activities. If you spend enough time and energy on looking for colleges and preparing your college essays during summer before the senior year begins, you will have less stress during your senior year.
Educationchicagocrusader.com

Department of Education Releases Funds to Support Students and Institutions

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) recently announced more than $36 billion in emergency grants provided under the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act for postsecondary education. These grants will help over 5,000 institutions of higher education (institutions), including HBCUs, TCCUs, and HSIs, provide emergency financial aid to millions of students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 national emergency. Emergency funds provided by ARP more than double the emergency relief aid available to students and institutions already authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) relief legislation. This funding is provided by the ARP’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III), with a new formula requiring approximately half of the funding to be used by each institution to provide direct relief to students.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress has the opportunity to help college students graduate on time with a degree

For millions of Americans, higher education is the best pathway to the middle class and achieving a good standard of living. Whether a four-year college or university, a community college, or a technical school, helping students access post-secondary education is one of the highest-impact investments that governments at all levels can make. Researchers at Brown University have found that enrollment at a public four-year institution boosts students’ household income at age 30 by 20 percent (and by even more for low-income students), while a paper from MIT found that access to community college increased income by 21 percent.
CollegesThe Daily

$53M for students to be distributed in third round of federal aid

Eligible UW students can soon expect a third round of federal aid payments from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds, also known as HEERF III, come from the American Rescue Plan passed by U.S. Congress in March, and divides funds to universities across the country for emergency student aid.