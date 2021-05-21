newsbreak-logo
Our Turn: Let's talk about systemic racism in NH

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Racial Justice Mission Group of the NH Conference, United Church of Christ, sent a letter to Gov. Sununu in response to a statement he made on NHPR in late April, denying that systemic racism exists in New Hampshire. In the letter, signed by 27 leaders in the NH Conference,...

Minoritiestimes-advocate.com

No, don’t teach systemic racism . . . just provide the facts

Systemic racism: should America’s public schools be including this as part of their standard curricula?. Just before leaving office last November 2020, Donald Trump issued an executive order restricting federal institutions from developing any curriculum dealing with systemic racism, white privilege and other race and gender bias issues. Then, on...
Minoritiescoloradotimesrecorder.com

A Brief History of Boebert’s Racism

Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is best known for her antics on gun rights and her ties to QAnon. Less known is her racist rhetoric and her promotion of policies that disparage racial minorities. Here’s a brief rundown of Boebert’s attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement and immigrants, her...
Minoritiesdarientimes.com

Opinion: Why 'Black Lives Matter' is necessary to say

This is every Black person’s motto in the United States of America. In the past few months, we’ve seen an increase in deaths amongst the Black community. Besides COVID-19 disproportionately affecting this community, resulting in many deaths, so has police brutality. Racism is a public health crisis. The recent killings...
MinoritiesLiberal First

Claims of racial hatred in this country only benefit elite

I remember hearing a short clip on TV where former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson was being interviewed on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” saying something about White American’s were a “principal threat to our very democracy.”. I quickly found an unbiased article posted April 15 by Pam Key at www.breitbart.com. Here...
Minoritiesaclufl.org

International Accountability is Critical to Dismantling Systemic Racism and Police Brutality Domestically

This month marks a year since George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police, which outraged the world and sparked unprecedented domestic and global protests calling for racial justice and transformative change. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict should have been an inevitable accountability measure, yet even though the horrible display of brutality was caught on camera in broad daylight, the outcome was far from guaranteed. The uncertainty leading up to the verdict illustrates the normalization of impunity for police in the criminal legal system.
Minoritieswhyevolutionistrue.com

McWhorter: What is “systemic racism”?

I’ve often beefed over the pervasive use of the term “systemic racism” as a synonym for “racism”. In my view, “systemic” racism is racism that is built into a system—formalized discrimination. So, for example, to say that the lack of minority representation in STEM fields, while it may reflect racism in the past, is the product of ongoing “systemic racism” in science, is simply wrong.
Maui County, HIMaui News

George Floyd no hero; there’s no systemic racism

On George Floyd’s death, I’m agnostic as to cause. I would be willing to entertain an involuntary manslaughter charge, however. Everyone on the left seems to have given no thought to the facts, many on tape, that occurred prior to the knee. For those who do look into it, and...
MinoritiesGrist

As a Black climate activist, racism gets in my way

Princella Talley is a climate activist based in central Louisiana, and a public voices fellow of the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Three weeks ago, I crossed paths with a tall, slender white man who looked to be in his early 50s on a neighborhood trail. I smiled and said hello; he folded his arms and stared, looking angry, watching me without a word. I grew tense as I guided my Shih tzu closer to me, while his Doberman — not on a leash — barked and growled. We faced each other, neither of us taking a step. Then I made a snap decision: I picked up my dog, turned, and walked quickly the other way, praying his dog wasn’t chasing us. Still within earshot, I heard him finally calming his dog, saying, “It’s OK.”
MinoritiesWhittier Daily News

Americans must reject racism in all of its forms

Are White Americans being discriminated against? Some might be aghast at the idea that one might have such a thought, and, considering the historic discrimination that people of color have endured throughout American history, some might dismiss the thought as a foregone conclusion. However, I challenge those people to think about this idea newly.
Minoritiesifallsjournal.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some racism is driven by government

My skin color and my gender do not define me. I should not be elevated or demeaned for what I have no control over. Despite the things I was taught as a child, I rejected bigotry and adopted a, “I’m not better than anyone else” philosophy of inclusion. All people deserve to be treated equal.
Presidential ElectionCentral Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's talk about the big lie

There are many people who will believe to their dying day that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. In the end, it’s another “big lie,” just like saying that Covid-19 is a hoax. So why do so many continue to cling to these lies?. Joseph Goebbels once said, “Repeat a...
Public HealthThe Oakland Press

Column: Let’s talk about ‘Foxitis’

That, as you may recall, was the explanation attorney Joseph Hurley offered last week at a court hearing for his client, accused Capitol insurrectionist Anthony Antonio, who is facing five federal charges for his role in the attack. “You want war?” he reportedly yelled to police. “We got war! 1776 all over again!”
Lewis County, WVWVNews

So it's come to this: a column about racism

A few years back I wrote a column titled: “Together We Win.” I talked about how unity is important for a smaller county in every walk of life, not just sports. Since then, that phrase made it onto the LCHS football team shirts, and I was hopeful the idea of us against the world was taking hold in Lewis County sports, and it may be, and can still certainly, but in one big way it hasn’t.
MinoritiesDaily Republic

The Right Stuff: Are Americans systemic racists?

Systemic racism: Prejudice or discrimination based on race and affecting the entire society. What is the history of racism in America? Slavery meets the definition of racism. The first example recorded is Aug. 9, 1526, when a Spanish ship delivered 600 colonists and a small number of enslaved Africans in Georgia. One hundred years later expansion of slavery commenced in Virginia and adjacent colonies, primarily supporting tobacco and cotton production.
Environmentclimaterealityproject.org

Let's Talk about Sacrifice Zones

The climate crisis does not impact all communities equally – a fact that’s been made crystal clear as too many low-income communities and people of color now face not just stronger storms and more lethal heatwaves, but compounding crises from air pollution to COVID-19. You don’t have to look far...
Minoritiestheblackwallsttimes.com

The GOP fears educating students on systemic racism and its effects

The GOP, who have rarely met a piece of oppressive legislation they didn’t endorse, is fighting back again. This time their target is Critical Race Theory, a sociocultural context that few republicans recognized as valid before the bills limiting its teaching in schools started flying. In fact, one wonders where...
MinoritiesPosted by
WAOK News Talk

Sister Talk: The Effect of Racism on our Society

This week on, OPWJS Sister Talk, Juandolyn was joined by Dr. Catherine Meeks, Executive Director of the Absalom Center for Racial Healing. Dr. Meeks led a discussion about the effects of racism on our society and offered support for why the racism we see today is nothing new, but an extension of what already existed.
Minoritiesshorelinemedia.net

ESSAY: Political issues turning the heads of teens

Now, more than ever, young people have been showing concern for political and social issues. Teens are aware their future starts here and now, and they wish to be involved in the shaping of that future. Political issues such as climate change, animal testing, racial justice, and college affordability are some of the topics catching the attention of teens.
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Leftist Racial Agitation Damages and Divides America

Just when you think racial agitators can't get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.