Pennsylvania State

Local Odyssey of the Mind teams qualify for World Finals

By Mark Mussina
northcentralpa.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams from Curtin Intermediate School of the Williamsport School District and one team from Loyalsock Middle School finished in second place in their respective categories at the Pennsylvania state competition, thus qualifying them for the World Finals in Orlando on June 11th and 12th. But now the real competition...

#Creative Problem Solving#The Odyssey#Orlando#College#Loyalsock Middle School#Williamsport High School#English#Loyalsock Om Boosters#Loyalsock Om Worlds Team#Lynnae Campbell#Division 2#Curtin Classics#Curtin Theatrical#Worlds#Blended Fairy Tales#Math#Invaluable Life Skills#Unique Propulsion Systems#Kindergarten#Students
