You may have read about self-care and you may be all for the benefits it can offer. But Mothers often, with the best of intentions, place themselves at the bottom of their list for self-care. According to a recent report, 78% of moms make taking care of their family members first before taking care of their own health. Moms can be selfless and fearless, but to continue to protect their families, they have to care about their own health.