newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

With 160 passengers on board, a Japanese bullet train driver conveniently left the controls for a toilet break with the train still rocketing at 150 kms an hour.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does one pick when nature calls but so does duty? Looking at the case of the driver of a Japanese bullet train, more often than not, nature calls trump duty. The driver on one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains is now facing disciplinary measures after he abandoned his cab to go to the toilet while the train was carrying passengers and traveling at 150km/h. The 36-year-old driver was out of the Hikari No 633 train’s cockpit for around three minutes after asking a conductor to take his place during his absence at around 8.15 am on Sunday. The train traveled between Atami station and Mishima station in Shizuoka Prefecture. The problem was the conductor manning the cockpit did not have a driver’s license. Fortunately, the Hikari 633 was carrying 160 passengers at the time, and this lapse of judgment reportedly did not affect the journey. It so happened that the driver suffered a stomach ache and needed to use the toilet urgently. According to Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) rules, when drivers feel sick, they must reach their transport command center. They are also allowed to ask a conductor to take over the controls, but only if the conductor has a driver’s license.

luxurylaunches.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Driver#Kms#Bullet Train#Trains#Japanese#Jr Central#Hikari#Rail Accidents#Efficient Railways#Shizuoka Prefecture#Controls#Time#Trump Duty#Scmp#Disciplinary Measures#Passengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Country
Japan
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
TrafficSand Hills Express

Emergency toilet run lands Japanese bullet train driver in hot water

Tokyo — A symbol of national pride and vital part of Japan’s transport infrastructure, the famed high-speed “bullet train” got some unwanted attention from regulators this month after the driver briefly abandoned his controls to take a bathroom break — leaving the futuristic, aerodynamically elongated N700S and its 160 passengers to hurtle along the tracks at 93 miles-per-hour.
TrafficBBC

Driving Japan's first bullet trains

The fastest train the world had ever seen was launched in Japan in 1964. The first Shinkansen, or bullet train, ran between Tokyo and Osaka, and had a top speed of 210km per hour. Isao Makibayashi, one of the train's first drivers, spoke to Witness History about his excitement at...
TrafficKEYT

Japanese bullet train driver takes bathroom break as train cruises at 90 mph

Japan‘s trains have earned an almost cult-like status among foreign travelers for being punctual and efficient. Social media users rave about them and many people in Japan take rail operators’ obsessive dedication to arrive and depart on time for granted. But sometimes that punctuality comes with a price — especially...
Trafficwow-j.com

The Japanese train station with torii gates on its tracks

Spirit yourself away to another world at this off-the-beaten track destination. We’ve seen a lot of unusual train stations in Japan over the years. Over in Gunma, there’s a station where persimmons hang above the platform, and over in Nagano, there’s the country’s only platform vineyard. Now, we’ve found another unusual train station, this time in […]
TrafficPosted by
Hot 97-5

Bismarck/Mandan Interested in Passenger Train Service?

My girl Brenda and I have been looking into possibly taking a train trip from Minot to go visit her dad in Oregon. It's about a 30 hour trip by rail and about a 21 hour trip by car (if ya drive straight through). Well we ain't driving straight through, so after getting a good nights sleep and all the required potty breaks, driving the route would actually take longer. It's not just time, it's stress on my head, and wear and tear on my car. So I really think it'd be fun to do, and a trip we could pull off in the winter. Looks like the average ticket price for the trip is about $164.00.
Trafficarxiv.org

Delivering Gigabit Capacities to Passenger Trains Tales from an Operator on the Road to 5G

Delivering reliable and high-capacity Internet connectivity to high-speed train users is a challenge. Modern railway cars act as Faraday cages and a typical train consist comprises several hundreds of users moving at high velocity. Furthermore, with the global availability of fourth generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE), user expectations have dramatically increased: it is expected to be online anytime and anywhere. Demand for mobile high-capacity is being driven by video and music streaming services, for lower latency and higher availability by gaming, and for more reliability and even uplink capacity by mission critical applications. Finally, the life-cycle of the railway industry is much longer than for telecommunications, which makes supporting 5G challenging. In this paper, we survey the challenges associated with delivering high-capacity connectivity to train users, describe potential options, and highlight how a leading western European operator is tackling these challenges and preparing for 5G and beyond.
Trafficthefederal.com

Narrow escape for 84 passengers of Hatia-Rourkela train

Eight-four passengers on board the Hatia-Rourkela passenger train had a close shave after it met with an accident near the Kanaroan railway station in Jharkhand, an official said. The incident took place around 8.20 pm. Divisional Railway Manager, Ranchi, Neeraj Ambastha said another engine was attached to the train after...
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Size, Trends and Overview on Rising Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Verified Market Research recently published a report titled “Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The primary and secondary research methods were used to prepare this report. The analysis was derived using history and prediction. The market for Bullet Train/High-Speed Rail is expected to flourish in terms of volume and value in the forecast years. This report provides an understanding of the various drivers, threats, opportunities, and barriers to the market. The analysts used SWOT and Porter’s five-force analysis to determine the impact of these factors on market growth over the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of geographic regions, sales forecasts, segmentation and market shares.
Public SafetyNY Daily News

German workers toss cocaine worth $1.2 million in trash by accident

There was no bump in production. Contractors at a German fruit logistics company accidentally tossed 4.5 kilograms of high-grade cocaine in the trash earlier this month. The coke was shipped in crates marked for bananas, and the workers simply ignored the “foreign objects” in the box and threw them out, the Associated Press reported.
Trafficnewsatw.com

Kuala Lumpur metro train crash injures more than 200 passengers

Two metro trains – one full, one empty – collide in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
WorldCourier News

The Latest: Sri Lanka gets 2nd vaccine donation from China

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has received 500,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine donated by China as the Indian Ocean island nation faces severe shortage of vaccines amid a recent rise in infections. The vaccine stock that arrived early Wednesday is the second donation from China, following a shipment...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Ireland ‘to lift 14-day quarantine for UK holidaymakers’

Ireland is tipped to announce later this week that it will lift its 14-day quarantine for UK holidaymakers, according to the Telegraph. The newspaper also said that the Irish tourist board is expected to launch a multimillion-pound marketing campaign to encourage visitors. All Britons currently arriving from the UK mainland...