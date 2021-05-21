newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Breathe easier with the FrescheAir purifier

By Tribune News Service
Newsday
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT Scosche FrescheAIR portable HEPA air purifier/deodorizer. WHAT IT DOES If there was ever a timely gadget to provide relief for the spring allergy season, this is it. Measuring 2.6-inches round by 6.9-inches deep and weighing 1.42 pounds, the FrescheAIR is made with rugged aluminum alloy. It’s not only portable to fit in a backpack, but also fits perfectly in a vehicle’s cup holder for use on the road. Along with helping deodorize pollen and other allergy accelerants, it helps eliminate smoke fumes, food and pet odors, dust and germs.

www.newsday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Purifier#Temperature#Fine Particles#Unwanted Particles#Frescheair#Scosche#Hepa#Dirty Air#Unwanted Odors#Deodorize Pollen#Usb Car Charger#Negative Ions#Rugged Aluminum Alloy#Pet#Fine Inhalable Particles#Diameters#Deodorized Air#Home#Directions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Allergy
Related
ElectronicsCNET

How to clean a portable dehumidifier

While your dehumidifier is busy pulling moisture from the air, it's also collecting all sorts of nasty stuff -- mildew, bacteria, mold. Cleaning it out regularly (at least once every few weeks) is an important part of its maintenance, especially during periods of frequent use. Follow these steps to make sure your dehumidifier is clean, which, bonus, helps it run optimally to keep the air you breathe as healthy as possible.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Missue HEPA Air Purifier $59.99

Amazon has the Missue HEPA Air Purifier for a low $59.99 Free Shipping after $15 clip-on coupon on product page and Coupon Code: "QKQ2Y77U" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $99.99 so you are saving 40% off retail price. 7-Stage Filtration - Equipped with pre-filter, nano filter, H13 HEPA filter,...
Electronicsarcamax.com

Gadgets: Air purifier/deodorizer easy to use, perfect for allergy season

If there was ever a timely gadget to provide some relief for the spring allergy season, the Scosche FrescheAIR portable HEPA air purifier/deodorizer is it. Measuring 2.6-inches round by 6.9-inches deep and weighing 1.42 pounds, the FrescheAIR is made with rugged aluminum alloy. It’s not only portable to fit in a backpack or such, but also fits perfectly in a vehicle’s cup holder for use on the road. Along with helping deodorize pollen and other allergy accelerants, it helps eliminate smoke fumes, food and pet odors, dust and germs.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Four-Stage Air Purifiers

The Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers are a premium range of air cleaning solutions built to support the demands of professional offices and other places of business with ease. The air purifiers come in three models including the AM2, the AM3 and the AM4, which are each characterized by their four-stage air filtration system that will remove up to 99.97% of the particles in the air. The units will make quick work of capturing bacteria, viruses and fungi as well to provide enhanced peace of mind for administrators.
ElectronicsKFOR

Can I use my portable air conditioner as a dehumidifier?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to use a portable air conditioner as a dehumidifier. The level of relative humidity in your home is essential because it affects your comfort level and health. Besides feeling sticky and soggy, higher humidity levels promote mold growth and may worsen conditions for allergy and asthma sufferers.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Bookshelf-Inspired Air Purifiers

The conceptual Bookstyle Air Purifier is a customizable air cleaning appliance for the home that would enable consumers to switch it up according to their specific needs. The appliance features a bookshelf-like design that would work by being mounted on a wall and works with book-like filters that can be positioned in place to capture a wide array of contaminants in the air. Up to four filters can be used at a time, which are each designed to filter out different pollutants or accommodate for homes with young children.
Electronicsourfamilyworld.com

Levoit 400S Air Purifier – The Best?

Released just a few weeks ago on April 18, 2021, Levoit is now selling their brand new 400S model air purifier. I’ve been testing the 400S in several different rooms in my house over the past two weeks and I’ll share my results here. Disclaimer. I’ve been shipped a complimentary...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier review

REVIEW – Spring is in full bloom, and between the pollen, dust, and shedding pets, your sinuses might be ready to call it quits. It could be time to invest in an air purifier, like the MSA3 from Membrane Solutions. What is it?. The MSA3 Air Purifier from Membrane Solutions...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Lifesaver Jerrycan Military-Grade Water Purifier

Getting stuck without clean water is not ideal. In the past few years, we have covered a whole host of water purifiers for hiking and emergencies. The Lifesaver Jerrycan Water Purifier is also worth a look. It is a military grade water purifier for camping, hiking, and long trips. It lets you store and filter 18.5 liters of water from any source. It can remove 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and parasites from any dirty water.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

How to fix a Dyson fan purifier that shows PM2.5 and PM10 as severe

Dyson has some of the best air purifiers, largely because of the quality of its sensors that let the fan speed adjust automatically to always keep your air clear. If you’ve noticed that your fan has started to show the PM2.5 and PM10 levels as severe, with readings of 999, don’t panic: your air is unlikely to be this filthy, but rather the sensor has become clogged.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

7 best air purifiers that help reduce pollutants in your home

If you’ve ever returned from a day in a city and noticed that your breathing felt more laboured, you’re likely to understand how important the quality of the air around you is.The facts are as stark and sobering as the experience of pollution on the lungs: according to the government, poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK. It’s not just a problem for city-dwellers, though. Everything from cooking to cleaning to lighting candles to having plywood/MDF furniture to painting the walls will generate indoor pollution – some of which, unlike dust, can’t be wiped...
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Dyson Completely Revamped Its Line of Air Purifiers

Dyson has overhauled its three-year-old line of air purifiers with a new set of models. The new purifiers are stronger, quieter and more efficient than the previous ones, and it includes a new range of models that target and destroy a silent killer, formaldehyde. Unveiled today, the new Dyson Purifier...
Electronicsmanofmany.com

Dyson’s Latest Cleaning Range Have Frickin’ Laser Beams Attached

Dyson keeps the innovations coming with their latest lineup of floor care products. Consisting of three cord-free vacuums – two of which employ world-first laser detection – the range tackles household dust with the utmost levels of precision. The design and tech alike are conspicuously sharp, making it much easier to maintain a cleaner and healthier home. Indeed, hygienic living spaces are more important now than ever before, which lends these high-performance appliances an extra degree of urgency.
Diseases & Treatmentsenvironmental-expert.com

Can Air Purifiers Help With a Cough?

Nowadays, a cough can be very worrying. While an air purifier won’t be able to cure coronavirus, it might be able to stop a cough in its tracks. That way, you won’t have to sit around worrying about innocent allergy coughs. If you’ve got lots of people living in your...
Electronicsexpeditionportal.com

MSR Guardian Gravity Purifier

MSR is a company synonymous with quality backcountry gear, and their latest offering, the Guardian Gravity purifier (GGP), is no different. I actually shared my friend’s older MSR water purifier during my bikepacking ride through the Spanish Sierra Nevada, and I was really impressed. On the bike, hiking or overlanding, it’s remarkable how quickly you get through your water provisions, and the ability to filter water in remote areas is a priceless commodity. The new Guardian takes water filtration to the next level, removing viruses, bacteria, protozoa, sediment and microplastics hands-free.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Airthereal HEPA filter air purifier for $70

Right now at Amazon, you can purchase the Airthereal APH230C air purifier for $69.99. To get this deal, clip the $30 off coupon located below the product price. The same purifier is sold at Airthereal $99.99, so you are saving $30 with this deal today! You can also purchase a replacement filter for $19.99.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

Coway's Airmega 250 Is the A5 Wagyu Beef of Air Purifiers

What Dyson is to vacuums, Coway is to air purifiers. The Korea-based small home appliance brand without much brand name recognition is regularly churning out some of the best air purifiers on the market. Its latest, the Airmega 250, is one of its smallest units to date, yet it touts an impressive area of room coverage with an equally high effectiveness. Does it hold true? We found out.
Nashville, TNstyleblueprint.com

Get $200 Off This Home Air Purifier Through May 31!

Emily Handy is a freelance writer who lives in Nashville with her husband and their dog and cat. See more of her work at emilyhandy.com. How the iWave air purifier kills allergens, viruses, pollutants, dust, dander, pollen, smoke, and pathogens and cleans the air with zero maintenance. How to receive...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Hunter ExtremeAir HPF500 Tower Bladeless Air Purifier Fan

Here is a powerful fan that also purifies your air to help you manage your asthma and seasonal allergies. The Hunter ExtremeAir HPF500 Tower Bladeless Air Purifier Fan has 3 stage filtration with a HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of airborne particles. It also has a UVC light inside to prevent the growth of bacteria and viruses on the filter.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RAYCOP GO Germ Killing UV Vacuum Cleaner

Here is another vacuum cleaner that uses UV light to get rid of dangerous germs in your home. The RAYCOP GO Portable Vacuum has a HEPA filter and 3 modes. You can simply use it to sanitize your things or activate suction modes for deep cleaning. More gadgets like this:...