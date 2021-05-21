Breathe easier with the FrescheAir purifier
WHAT Scosche FrescheAIR portable HEPA air purifier/deodorizer. WHAT IT DOES If there was ever a timely gadget to provide relief for the spring allergy season, this is it. Measuring 2.6-inches round by 6.9-inches deep and weighing 1.42 pounds, the FrescheAIR is made with rugged aluminum alloy. It’s not only portable to fit in a backpack, but also fits perfectly in a vehicle’s cup holder for use on the road. Along with helping deodorize pollen and other allergy accelerants, it helps eliminate smoke fumes, food and pet odors, dust and germs.www.newsday.com