A day to celebrate: Brainerd Learning Center students receive diplomas after roller coaster year
Twenty-nine seniors clad in bright blue caps and gowns crossed the stage and received their diplomas from the Brainerd Learning Center Thursday, May 20. The ceremony at Tornstrom Auditorium celebrated a total of 55 graduates who took some or all of their classes through the Area Education Center, a program designed to fit a variety of educational needs for high school students.www.brainerddispatch.com