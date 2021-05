UFC light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka says that he believes Jon Jones is still the “king of the light heavyweight division.”. Prochazka is one of the hottest names at 205lbs these days after knocking out Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir in his first two Octagon appearances. UFC president Dana White has already said Prochazka is next in line to fight the winner of UFC 266’s main event between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira, and that’s ideal because “Denisa” is hoping to win the belt. But if you ask Prochazka, the top opponent for him that he could choose would still be Jones.